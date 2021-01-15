Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Swaby started all three games for Jamaica in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France

Jamaica centre-back Chantelle Swaby has joined SWPL 1 leaders Rangers until the end of the season.

Swaby, 22, previously played for Sky Blue FC in the National Women's Soccer League in the USA.

Rangers head coach Malky Thomson says Swaby's international experience will benefit his side.

"We are really excited to have Chantelle join up with the squad," he told Rangers' website. "She will be a valuable addition.

"She is an enthusiastic and hard-working young player who brings fantastic experience from the 2019 World Cup."

Rangers top the table after seven games, ahead of Glasgow City on goal difference, as women's football takes a three-week break following a rise in Covid-19 cases.