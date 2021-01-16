Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers travel to Motherwell on Sunday in unstoppable form.

Yet to be defeated in the league, and facing the side bottom of the table, not many would predict a Rangers slip-up.

In fact, you have to go all the way back to Boxing Day 2002 for the last time Motherwell defeated the Ibrox men on league duty. Premiership play-offs don't count...

Think you can name the starting line-ups from these clues?

