David Davis: Shrewsbury Town sign former Birmingham City midfielder
Shrewsbury Town have signed former Birmingham City midfielder David Davis on a deal until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old left Blues on Thursday having been with the Championship club since 2014.
Davis played 21 games in a loan spell with Shrewsbury in 2011 when he was at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
He will be available to play for the League One side after Tuesday's re-arranged FA Cup third-round tie against Southampton.
Shrewsbury's league game against Lincoln on Saturday has been postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests at the Shropshire club.
