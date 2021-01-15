Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The Ennio Tardini stadium is in the northern Italian city of Parma

Northern Ireland's opening World Cup 2022 qualifying match on 25 March will be played at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma.

Built in 1923, the 22,000-capacity ground is home to Serie A outfit Parma.

The meeting with the Italians will be the first of a qualifier double-header for NI , with a match against Bulgaria at Windsor Park six days later.

Ian Baraclough's men also face Lithuania and Switzerland in Group C as they bid to reach the Qatar finals.

September's double header is away to Lithuania on 2 September then home to Switzerland on 8 September.

Northern Ireland travel to Switzerland and Bulgaria in October before finishing in November at home to Lithuania and Italy.

The matches away to Switzerland and Bulgaria will take place on 9 and 12 October respectively with the final two fixtures being against Lithuania on 12 November and Italy three days later, both at home.