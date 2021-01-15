Last updated on .From the section Irish

Carney was a regular for United's Under 18 side before making his Under 23 debut

Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney has signed for Irish Premiership side Portadown on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined United in 2017 and signed his first professional contract at Old Trafford last summer.

He made his Under-23 debut for United in January 2020 and has had loan spells at non-league sides Stockbridge Park Steels and Brighouse Town.

Ports boss Matthew Tipton is delighted to have signed Carney.

"We have felt that we wanted to strengthen the goalkeeper department and through my connections with Alan Fettis at Manchester United we were offered Jacob," he said.

"After watching his videos we had no hesitation in taking him in. Jacob has had experience playing in the rough and tumble of non-league in England which was a massive positive for us.

"I must place on record my thanks to all at Manchester United for helping this move go through so smoothly."

The English keeper has not played for the United first team but did earn a call-up to their training camp in Malaga in February 2020, where he accompanied then senior goalkeepers David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and Nathan Bishop.