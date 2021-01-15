Last updated on .From the section European Football

PSG is Mauricio Pochettino's first managerial job since he was sacked by Spurs in November 2019

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for coronavirus and is set to miss his side's next two league games.

The former Tottenham boss, 48, took over earlier this month and won a trophy in only his third game in charge as PSG beat Marseille to win the Trophee des Champions on Wednesday.

PGS face Angers on Saturday in Ligue 1 and Montpellier on Friday, 22 January.

A club statement said Pochettino had returned a confirmed positive test.

"He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol," it added.

"His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino will take over from him in Angers."

PSG, who have won seven of the past eight Ligue 1 titles, are second in the table after 19 matches, one point behind leaders Lyon.

Victory over Marseille on Wednesday was the first trophy of Pochettino's managerial career.

The former Espanyol and Argentina centre-back, who also played for PSG for two years, had spells in charge of Espanyol, Southampton and Spurs before succeeding Thomas Tuchel in Paris.