Forward Jordan Morris has scored 11 goals in his last 25 appearances for Seattle Sounders

Swansea City are in talks over a loan move for US striker Jordan Morris.

The Championship club are hoping to bring the 26-year-old Seattle Sounders player to the Liberty Stadium until the end of the season.

Morris is currently in camp with the US national side, for whom he has scored 10 goals in 39 appearances.

Swansea are also thought to be interested in a loan move for Aston Villa's Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane.

But any move for Crawley Town striker Max Watters now looks unlikely having been put off by the League Two side's seven-figure valuation of the 21-year-old, who instead could be headed to Welsh rivals Cardiff City.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper saw attacking midfielders Kasey Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White recalled by parent clubs Bristol City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent weeks, while Swedish frontman Viktor Gyokeres has also returned to Brighton & Hove Albion when his loan stay was cut short.

The deal for Morris could have to wait until his return to Seattle, where he has been a regular goalscorer and shortlisted as one of US Soccer's players of the year in 2020.

He has previously spoken of his ambition to move to Europe.

Hourihane, meanwhile, would also be an attractive option for a Swansea side looking to return to the Premier League following relegation in 2018.

The former Barnsley captain, who reached the top-flight with Villa in 2019, has made four league appearances this season for Villa but the 29-year-old has not played since starting a 2-1 defeat to West Ham at the end of November.