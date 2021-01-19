Last updated on .From the section Football

Football clubs and fans are being urged to tackle cancer by raising funds for eight charities in a league competition during the January transfer window.

Cancer Deadline Day sees supporters and teams battle to raise the most money before the window closes on 1 February.

Paul Brown, director of Teenage Cancer Trust, said Covid-19's impact has slashed income by a third and left "a shortfall of about £6m a year".

"Please get involved and make a transfer for cancer," he said.

Fans can donate to the charities to get their team to the top of the table through a club-specific donation page on JustGiving and will also be encouraged to nominate five other fans on social media.

New research by Macmillan Cancer Support estimates there are 50,000 'missing diagnoses' for cancer across the UK, because of the disruption caused by Covid-19, with at least 33,000 fewer people across the UK starting treatment in 2020 compared to 2019.

This has led to an 18-month backlog of undiagnosed cancer in England alone.

Brown added: "Teenagers and young people with cancer have been hit really hard by the pandemic. Many have been shielding and unable to see their friends and are concerned that their treatment could be disrupted.

"Others fear catching the virus while their immune system is lowered, and some have had to face hospital visits and stays without loved ones due to infection control measures. They need help from our specialist nurses and support teams more than ever."

The eight charities are Breast Cancer Now, CLIC Sargent, Macmillan Cancer Support, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer UK, The Ruth Strauss Foundation, Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust.