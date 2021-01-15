Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic are 23rd in League One and two points adrift of safety

A total of 11 parties are interested in buying Wigan Athletic, the financially-troubled League One club's administrators have said.

A prospective takeover by Leganes owner Felipe Moreno fell through last week.

The Latics have been in administration since July and are without a manager after John Sheridan left to join Swindon Town in November.

"Exclusivity has not been granted to any party and we have updated the EFL on the position," a statement said.

The administrators also said they had held discussions with over 30 parties since Moreno's takeover collapsed on 5 January.

Of the 11 "active interested parties", two have "provided verifiable or certified proof of funds" but had yet to make an offer.

A further two "provided offers that are acceptable subject to providing verifiable proof of funds and full details of proposed owners and directors" while three have said that proof of funds will be provided in "the next few days".

The statement added: "We are in discussions with these parties and they are performing due diligence which involves reviewing documentation within the data room and making further enquiries to the administrators."

