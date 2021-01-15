Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Striker Max Watters began his career with Thurrock

Cardiff City are set to sign striker Max Watters from League Two side Crawley Town for a fee of around £1m.

The Championship club are closing in on a deal for the 21-year-old who has scored 16 goals in 19 appearances for John Yems' FA Cup giant-killers this season.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris indicated at his press conference this week that he was close to completing a signing.

"I am hoping we will have somebody in by Saturday evening," the manager said.

Watters, who had been linked to Cardiff's rivals Swansea City, has played for a variety of non-league clubs and joined Crawley after being released by Doncaster Rovers.

The forward is third in the League Two scoring list so far this season with 13 goals, behind only Cambridge United's Paul Mullin (18) and Danny Johnson (14) of Leyton Orient.

Cardiff, 15th in the Championship, have scored only 29 goals in 22 league matches, though they could welcome striker Kieffer Moore back for Saturday's visit of Norwich City as he returns from a hamstring injury.