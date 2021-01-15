Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Will Keane's five goals in 12 games for Wigan is on course for his best games-per-goals tally of his career

Forward Will Keane has extended his deal at Wigan Athletic until the end of the 2020-21 League One season.

The 28-year-old has five goals in 12 games across all competitions for the Latics, who he re-joined after his contract expired at Ipswich Town.

Keane came through the youth system at Manchester United, and subsequently had spells at Preston, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR.

"I've really enjoyed the last three months or so here," Keane said. external-link

"I feel like I am getting fitter, I'm enjoying the games and contributing to the team and want to keep that going and get that full season under my belt and help the team climb the table."