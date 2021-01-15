Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Robbie Gotts played for Leeds against Arsenal in last season's FA Cup tie

Leeds United have loaned midfielder Robbie Gotts to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old academy graduate, who has been at Elland Road for 14 years, played 12 games on loan to Lincoln City in the first part of 2020-21.

He has made only three first-team appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side, despite regularly featuring as part of the matchday squad last season.

"He's a young, up and coming midfielder," boss Richie Wellens said. external-link

"He's got loads and loads of energy and I think he will complement the other midfielders very well, he comes fresh from a loan spell at Lincoln, who are flying, and comes with a good recommendation."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.