Olly Lee becomes Gillingham's third signing of the January transfer window

League One club Gillingham have re-signed Hearts midfielder Olly Lee on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old spent 2019-20 on loan with the Gills, scoring six goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Lee has featured 17 times for Scottish Championship outfit Hearts during the current campaign, netting three times.

"I am delighted to bring back a player who was outstanding for us last season," Gillingham boss Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

"Olly is a top class player, a brilliant professional and brings some class to our attacking play."

Former West Ham trainee Lee had a first loan spell with the Gills in 2011-12 and has also played for Barnet, Birmingham and Luton.

