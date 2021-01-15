Peterborough celebrate scoring in Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy win over Portsmouth

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson says it is "quite ridiculous" to ask players not to celebrate with each other after a goal.

Strengthened protocols mean unnecessary contact such as handshakes, high fives and hugs must be avoided to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"I think it's totally unrealistic," Ferguson told BBC Look East.

"It's very hard to ask a player not to celebrate scoring, because surely that's part of the entertainment."

Ferguson, son of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex, is one of several managers - including Cardiff's Neil Harris - to express frustration over some of the Covid-19 on-field protocols.

Dressing room celebrations for Chorley and Crawley - after their weekend FA Cup scalps - drew criticism and caught the attention of government ministers.

"Of course you can find a way not to celebrate, just don't celebrate, but I have to say we, the football people, that are still going to work, we are the ones at risk, that has to be made clear," Ferguson said.

"We have to follow the protocols and if that's what we're being told then that's what we have to follow but I think that's a bit rich to be asking us to do things like that to be honest.

"Yes we want the responsibility of keeping people entertained because they're in lockdown, but to then say 'OK, you can do all that but don't think about celebrating a goal,' that can't be right."