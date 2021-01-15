Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill has been in charge at Shrewsbury since 27 November last year

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the rescheduled third-round FA Cup tie against Premier League side Southampton on 19 January.

Their League One game with Lincoln City on Saturday had already been called off because of positive tests at the club.

Cotterill's side have not played since 29 December.

Assistant boss and academy coach Aaron Wilbraham and David Longwell will take charge of first-team duties.

"All at Shrewsbury Town would like to wish Steve well in his recovery and the club asks that his privacy is respected during this time," a statement said.

"With the club being so badly affected by the new strain of Covid-19, with some of the staff and players suffering serious effects of the virus, we urge all in our local community to follow the Government guidance."