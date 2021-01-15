Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Corsie captained Scotland in their first Women's World Cup campaign in 2019

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie has had her loan with Birmingham City cut short and is returning to America, manager Carla Ward has confirmed.

The 31-year-old defender joined until the end of January but has been recalled by Utah Royals, who were taken over by Kansas City last month.

Ward said Birmingham wanted to keep Corsie "long term".

"Rachel is not in the building and hasn't been all week. She is on her way back," Ward said.

"We are just waiting on paperwork between the two but she is certainly not selectable. If she was, she would be playing.

"Naturally we would want Corsie long term. She has been exceptional for us and someone I've loved working with."

Corsie played in seven of Blues' eight Women's Super League matches so far this season.