Midfielder Josh Sheehan joined Newport for free in January 2018

Newport manager Mike Flynn is keen to keep Wales midfielder Josh Sheehan in this transfer window.

The 25-year-old Swansea City product is in the last year of his contract and will become a free agent this summer.

But Flynn has no concerns about the player's commitment to their League Two promotion campaign if Sheehan runs down his contract.

"That can cause problems when they are not really fully committed and don't put the full effort in," Flynn said.

"But that is not the case with Josh. He works extraordinarily hard day in day out and I know there won't be a problem with that."

Flynn says he does not understand players who lose interest as their contracts expire, saying: "You never know that last three or four months of the season you could capture somebody else's eye and that could be worth a couple of grand a week or a (move to a) League above,."

The Newport boss is hopeful no club will trigger the release clause in the once-capped player's contract and said: "Josh is a fantastic player, he will be one who will be here at the end of the season unless something happens in the next two weeks.,

"He will then have the chance of being a free agent and having a look at what comes up for him. But that is not to rule out if we get to League One we will not keep him."

Transfer 'disaster week'

County are second in League Two and Flynn has already drafted in three players during this window.

Jack Evans has joined from Swansea and West Bromwich Albion's Owen Windsor and Jake Scrimshaw of Bournemouth have linked up on loan. All three are in contention to face Salford at Rodney Parade, on Saturday.

Flynn is keen to do more wheeling and dealing but candidly said: "I have had a disaster this week in the transfer window. I thought it was close to a few good names, some very good signings, but have fallen short at the last hurdle.

"It's nothing to do with finance, but parent clubs changing their minds, wanting to keep players, injuries to one or two of them. It has been a testing week so we go onto plan B.

"The way it is going it is probably all going to be done on the last day."