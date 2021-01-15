Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool won the Fifa Club World Cup when it last took place in 2019

Auckland City FC have withdrawn from the Club World Cup because of Covid-19 measures in place in New Zealand.

The competition - moved from December because of the coronavirus pandemic - will take place in Qatar in February.

World football's governing body Fifa said a solution could not be found to New Zealand's requirements over "isolation and quarantine".

The draw for the tournament, won by Liverpool in December 2019, will take place on 19 January.

German giants and Champions League winners Bayern Munich will be Europe's representatives this time around.

Qatar's Al-Duhail, Al Ahly of Egypt, South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai, Mexican side Tigres UANL and the winners of the Copa Libertadores final - which Brazilian teams Santos and Palmeiras will contest on 30 January, a match you can watch live on BBC Sport - will also take part.

Fifa has said it will implement a "comprehensive medical and security protocol" to protect everyone involved in the competition.