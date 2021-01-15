Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Steven Lawless (left) joined Burton Albion last summer

Steven Lawless has signed for Motherwell from Burton Albion, who say the midfielder was allowed to return to Scotland for family reasons.

The 29-year-old, who was an academy graduate at Fir Park, has agreed a deal until summer 2022.

Lawless had made 20 appearances for the League One club, 11 of them starts, after joining from Livingston in July.

"It's great to be back," Lawless said. "It means a lot to me to be coming back to the club."

Lawless scored on his Well debut in August 2011 but only made one more appearance before spending six years with Partick Thistle after loan spells with Albion Rovers.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was appointed Burton Albion boss on New Year's day, told his club website: "It's just unfortunate that I came this late in. I would have liked to work with him, but for family reasons, he has had to go back to Scotland."

More to follow.