Scottish Premiership managers say they will "do our best" to cut out hugging during celebrations, but think it will be difficult despite Covid-19 dangers.

Guidance has been reissued to clubs this week stressing that goal celebrations "should be as limited and distanced as possible".

UK government committee chairman Julian Knight has branded some celebrations in England "brainless".

But St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is "not convinced" it makes a difference.

"At corners and free-kicks, the players are over each other all the time - there's constant contact," he said. "Is it going to make that much difference if two or three lads give a guy a high five or hug?"

Goodwin stressed, though, that he and the players will take the advice from Scotland's joint response group on board.

"There are far more qualified people than me out there and, if that's what the scientists and the people in the health department are suggesting, that's what we'll try to do," he said.

"We'll try to refrain from showing emotion when we score goals, because that ultimately is what happens - the lads get all excited and want to congratulate the guy who has put the ball in the net."

Hugs can lead to self-isolation

Scottish clubs were asked to tone down the celebrations before Christmas and that was reiterated this week, being told:

Goal celebrations should be as limited and distanced as possible. Player-to-player contact can, in these situations, lead to a requirement for players to self-isolate.

Pre and post-match physical contact between team staff should be avoided if possible (handshakes, embraces, fist-bumps etc).

Substitutes should be encouraged to wear masks at all times when not taking part in physical exercise.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon on Thursday apologised after he "broke every Covid rule" in celebrating Lawrence Shankland's stunning equaliser against St Johnstone.

That came as Mr Knight, chair of the culture, digital media and sport committee at Westminster, expressed alarm at similar celebrations in England and said: "Some of the scenes we have seen have been brainless and give out an awful message."

It has led to the Premier League, FA and Women's Super League sending out new and enhanced guidelines to clubs and players.

Players know protocols, but celebrations 'ingrained'

However, Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer said: "It's very difficult at times when you score a goal and you're in a happy mood and you just want to share it with the people you work with, but the players know the protocols and they are going to do their best to fulfil that.

"I am sure they will try, but I'm not going to have a go at them if they actually hug one another for one second."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said it was easier to follow protocols off the field.

Fist and elbow bumps are preferred

"The goal celebrations is such a difficult one," he said. "It is an emotional game, a passionate game. If it is a winning goal in particular, that can be difficult to contain yourself.

"I think it is ingrained in us to celebrate goals and it is difficult then just to say that is not the case, but we have to be more aware of these sort of situations and hopefully the messaging will get over to the players."

Celtic coach Gavin Strachan is preparing to take caretaker charge of the team for a second time, against Livingston, with manager Neil Lennon forced to self-isolate after centre-half Christopher Jullien tested positive following the club's training camp in Dubai.

"We'll mention it before the match," Strachan said when asked about potential celebrations. "Players are aware that sacrifices have to be made. We will spell it out to them."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson revealed he had chatted to his captain and vice-captain about celebrations but admitted: "I was fortunate to score some goals, but the emotion is incredible, you don't really know what you are doing after you score."

Players feel safest in club bubbles

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke stressed that he realised he and his fellow players are in a "privileged position" in being able to carry on with their careers.

"The safest I ever feel is when I'm at a football club, because I'm getting tested, I'm with players who have been tested," he said. "My wife's a school teacher, my kids go to school, so I'm probably more safe when I am at this football club."

Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes reckons his club are doing all they can to enforce the rules to prevent Covid-19 infections.

"It is a difficult one because emotions and reactions are a big part in the game," he said. "But we have had staff behind the scenes working incredibly hard to drill these messages home to us all throughout the season, things like how we sit on a bus, how we talk in the gym, whatever it may be - rules are in place."