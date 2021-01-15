Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lynch's Larne side sit second in the Irish Premiership table

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has been named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers Manager of the Month for the third time in a row.

By adding the December award to his collection Lynch becomes only the fourth manager in history to complete the treble.

He follows the late Tommy Breslin and David Jeffrey, who completed the feat on two occasions, plus Oran Kearney.

"It's an honour to join an exclusive club like that," said Lynch.

"A club that includes men like Tommy, Oran and David. I'd like to thank the Football Writers for picking me once again.

"However, at Larne we don't believe in individual awards. We win or lose as a team, so this award belongs to all the players and my coaching staff."

In December, Larne ended their 33-year wait for a senior trophy by beating Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield final.

The Inver Park club also claimed a memorable 3-1 win over Linfield and a 2-1 victory against Glenavon before Covid restrictions brought the month's action to a premature end.

Reflecting on the Shield win, Lynch said, "It was a very special night for our football club. My hope is it will serve as launchpad for further success.

"However, I am aware that at the end of the season we will be judged on what happens in the next four months rather than the last four months. We are now looking forward, not backwards."