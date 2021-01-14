Last updated on .From the section Stoke

James McClean has played 26 times for Stoke this season, scoring twice

Stoke have suspended Republic of Ireland international James McClean for an alleged breach of Covid-19 rules.

A club statement said a disciplinary hearing would be held external-link into an allegation that the 31-year-old had been training in a private gym.

He will not be in manager Michael O'Neill's squad for Saturday's game against Blackburn Rovers.

McClean has made more than 100 appearances for Stoke since joining from West Brom in 2018.

He tested positive for coronavirus last November while away on international duty for a Nations League game against Wales.

Indoor gyms are closed under government Covid-19 regulations and outdoor facilities were also shut down under the lockdown announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on 4 January.