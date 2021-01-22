Arbroath v Dundee

Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Scott Stewart.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12StewartSubstituted forMcKennaat 66'minutes
- 7Gold
- 18Williamson
- 28CraigenSubstituted forLinnat 60'minutes
- 9Hilson
- 16RuthBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 8McKenna
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 17Davidson
- 21Gallacher
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hamilton
- 16ElliottBooked at 39mins
- 4FontaineSubstituted forForsterat 55'minutes
- 14Ashcroft
- 23Marshall
- 3McGheeSubstituted forKerrat 15'minutes
- 8Byrne
- 26AdamBooked at 45mins
- 10McGowan
- 21Sow
- 9MullenSubstituted forAfolabiat 39'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 5Forster
- 13Legzdins
- 17Afolabi
- 19Robertson
- 24Anderson
- 25Cameron
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Dundee 1. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Linn with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Post update
Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces James Craigen.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Jordon Forster replaces Liam Fontaine because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arbroath 0, Dundee 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Dundee 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Charlie Adam (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ben Williamson (Arbroath).
Post update
Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.