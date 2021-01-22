Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath1DundeeDundee1

Arbroath v Dundee

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12StewartSubstituted forMcKennaat 66'minutes
  • 7Gold
  • 18Williamson
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forLinnat 60'minutes
  • 9Hilson
  • 16RuthBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 6Whatley
  • 8McKenna
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 17Davidson
  • 21Gallacher

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16ElliottBooked at 39mins
  • 4FontaineSubstituted forForsterat 55'minutes
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 23Marshall
  • 3McGheeSubstituted forKerrat 15'minutes
  • 8Byrne
  • 26AdamBooked at 45mins
  • 10McGowan
  • 21Sow
  • 9MullenSubstituted forAfolabiat 39'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 13Legzdins
  • 17Afolabi
  • 19Robertson
  • 24Anderson
  • 25Cameron
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Scott Stewart.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 1, Dundee 1. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Linn with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

  4. Post update

    Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces James Craigen.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Jordon Forster replaces Liam Fontaine because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Arbroath 0, Dundee 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Dundee 1.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Booking

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ben Williamson (Arbroath).

  18. Post update

    Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

Friday 22nd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1190233141927
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee125522321220
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth123271729-1211
9Alloa122281228-168
10Arbroath12147818-107
View full Scottish Championship table

