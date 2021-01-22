Salford City v Harrogate Town

Foul by Jason Lowe (Salford City).
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hladky
- 2James
- 12Bernard
- 16Turnbull
- 3Touray
- 18Threlkeld
- 4Lowe
- 15Burgess
- 24Gotts
- 10Hunter
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 5Eastham
- 6Clarke
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 17Towell
- 25Coutts
- 31Evans
- 37Thomas-Asante
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Belshaw
- 27Williams
- 12Lawlor
- 20Hall
- 22Francis
- 14Kiernan
- 7Thomson
- 4Falkingham
- 28McPake
- 10Martin
- 18Muldoon
Substitutes
- 8Hondermarck
- 15Kirby
- 24Agnew
- 25Minter
- 26Lokko
- 30Power
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).
Goal!
Goal! Salford City 1, Harrogate Town 1. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ed Francis (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Salford City).
Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Salford City).
Aaron Martin (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ashley Hunter (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
Attempt missed. Tom James (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Turnbull following a corner.
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Jay Williams.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Salford City).
Ed Francis (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Salford City 1, Harrogate Town 0. Robbie Gotts (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oscar Threlkeld.
Robbie Gotts (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joshua McPake (Harrogate Town).
Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua McPake.
Attempt missed. Ashley Hunter (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
