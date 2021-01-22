League Two
SalfordSalford City1HarrogateHarrogate Town1

Salford City v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hladky
  • 2James
  • 12Bernard
  • 16Turnbull
  • 3Touray
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 4Lowe
  • 15Burgess
  • 24Gotts
  • 10Hunter
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 5Eastham
  • 6Clarke
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 17Towell
  • 25Coutts
  • 31Evans
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 27Williams
  • 12Lawlor
  • 20Hall
  • 22Francis
  • 14Kiernan
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 10Martin
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 8Hondermarck
  • 15Kirby
  • 24Agnew
  • 25Minter
  • 26Lokko
  • 30Power
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jason Lowe (Salford City).

  2. Post update

    Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Salford City 1, Harrogate Town 1. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ed Francis (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Salford City).

  8. Post update

    Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Salford City).

  10. Post update

    Aaron Martin (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Hunter (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Henderson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom James (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Turnbull following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Jay Williams.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ian Henderson (Salford City).

  15. Post update

    Ed Francis (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Salford City 1, Harrogate Town 0. Robbie Gotts (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oscar Threlkeld.

  17. Post update

    Robbie Gotts (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joshua McPake (Harrogate Town).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua McPake.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Hunter (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ibou Touray.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge24125738231541
2Newport22117432221040
3Carlisle21123632201239
4Salford24108630181238
5Forest Green2310853022838
6Cheltenham2310763223937
7Leyton Orient2311393426836
8Morecambe2210572833-535
9Crawley229763428634
10Exeter2189441271433
11Tranmere229582627-132
12Walsall2471162932-332
13Colchester227962830-230
14Mansfield2361163130129
15Port Vale2485113334-129
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2376102327-427
19Bradford216692025-524
20Barrow2358103032-223
21Scunthorpe2372142234-1223
22Stevenage214981622-621
23Grimsby2456131940-2121
24Southend2355131535-2020
View full League Two table

