Gavin Whyte (centre) has struggled for game-time at Cardiff but has been a regular for Northern Ireland

Cardiff City have loaned winger Gavin Whyte to League One club Hull City for the remainder of the season, pending international clearance.

The 24-year-old has only played seven games for the Bluebirds this season, but has been a regular for the Northern Ireland side under Ian Baraclough.

Whyte joined Cardiff from Oxford in July 2019, where he had been a regular following a move from Crusaders.

"Gavin will bring pace, energy and directness," boss Grant McCann said.

"He's a full international and had a good time in Northern Ireland, a really good time at Oxford and followed that up with a move to Cardiff."

Whyte has 57 goals in 234 career club appearances and has 15 caps, scoring twice for his country, where before moving to the English leagues he had been Ulster Footballer of the Year and a three time league champion.

