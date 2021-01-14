Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Capped at Under-21 level for the Czech Republic, Cerny spent five years at Hamilton and had three seasons with Partick Thistle

Former Hamilton and Partick Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny has left Aberdeen and retired from football due to an ongoing knee problem.

The 35-year-old Czech has been at Pittodrie since the summer of 2018, making just one start as back-up to Dons captain Joe Lewis.

With Cerny injured, Gary Woods was signed on loan in October but has now returned to Oldham Athletic.

"The club needs a goalkeeper now," Cerny told the club website. external-link

"My career comes to an end. It is not the way I planned it, but my knee injury means I'm not able to take part in regular training and matches."

Cerny, who plans to remain in Scotland and train as a PE teacher, added: "I'd have liked to play a few more games for Aberdeen, but it is credit to Joe Lewis, he has been terrific, very consistent and producing great performances week in, week out."