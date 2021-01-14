Palace earn stubborn point at Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Football

Arsenal's recent resurgence was checked by a stubborn Crystal Palace, who claimed a point from a forgettable 0-0 draw at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners came into the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, but were unable to find their way past their visitors.

Arsenal's best effort at goal was a shot on the turn from Alexandre Lacazette into the side-netting.

James Tomkins headed an Eberechi Eze free-kick against the bar for Palace.