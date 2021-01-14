Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Matt Beard guided former club West Ham to the FA Cup final in 2019

Former West Ham manager Matt Beard is set to take over at Bristol City until the end of the season.

He is expected to be announced in the new role on Friday.

Beard, who left West Ham by "mutual consent" in November, will stand in for current boss Tanya Oxtoby after she announced in December she was expecting a baby boy early this year.

Bristol City currently sit bottom of the Women's Super League with two points from their opening 10 games.

They travel to Everton in their next match on Sunday, with Beard set to take charge.

Beard, 43, has also managed Liverpool, Chelsea and American side Boston Breakers.