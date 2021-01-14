Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester signed Praet from Sampdoria in 2019 for a reported £18m

Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet will be out for around three months after picking up a hamstring injury against Stoke in the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old pulled up in the closing stages of Saturday victory and could be ruled out until mid-April.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers described the injury as "a huge blow".

"It was not quite his hamstring but a tendon in the hamstring," he added. "It was an awkward one for him, the ball just popped up and he over-stretched."