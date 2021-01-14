Randell Williams has not played since Exeter's draw with Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says the club are likely to lose winger Randall Williams for free in the summer after he suffered a stress fracture.

City accepted a bid for the 24-year-old in September from a League One club, but Williams could not agree terms.

He is not expected to be fit until late February which is likely to scupper a move in the January transfer window.

"Realistically we know more than likely we might lose him at the end of this season," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"But at least if he gets fit again towards February time we know we might have him for a certain amount of games.

"We accepted a bid back in the September window which was a decent amount of money and the player himself turned that down and we certainly didn't force the player to move because the club, on the back of the Ollie Watkins money, is in financially a stable position.

"There's no pressure to sell, and with a big percentage going to Watford it wouldn't have been a huge amount, certainly at this late stage when his contract's running down," he added to BBC Sport.