Jordy de Wijs made 76 appearances for Hull following his move from Dutch side PSV

Championship side QPR have signed Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move this summer.

The 26-year-old has made nine appearances for the Tigers this term, the most recent on 29 November.

The Dutchman has spent two and a half years at the KCOM Stadium since arriving from PSV Eindhoven, scoring three goals in 76 games.

"This is a step up again and I am very happy to be here," De Wijs said.

"This is a big club with a good stadium, great fans and for me it is brilliant to be back in the Championship and play at this level again."

Rangers boss Mark Warburton added: "He is a proven Championship defender with real physicality and he possesses quality on the ball.

"He will add real competition to the squad in a very important position."

