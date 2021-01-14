Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper expects the last days of the transfer window to be "manic," with clubs delaying their business due to Covid-19 uncertainty.

Cooper believes possible disruption to the remainder of the season with the prospect of games being postponed, is leading to transfer market inertia.

Swansea are keen to boost their squad after having three loanees recalled.

"I certainly think it could be a manic last few days all over the place," Cooper told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's a complicated window with Covid meaning we don't quite know what the game schedule is going to look like going forward with games being called off.

"We don't know what is happening with the schedule and there is still the FA Cup as well.

"We are working on some stuff.... in an ideal world you'd do your transfer business right at the start, but it's very difficult."

Injuries and loan recalls have hit the Swans hard in 2021, with Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer, Brighton forward Viktor Gyokeres and Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White all recalled by their parent clubs.

Wales Under-21s defender Brandon Cooper was recalled from a loan spell at Newport, but he will now be "out for months," with an ankle injury according to Cooper, while goalkeeper Steven Benda also on the treatment table.

"We have a plan and know what we want to do. We were working on things anyway regardless of the injuries and recalls," Cooper confirmed.

The Swans have impressed in the Championship this season, currently sitting second with automatic promotion a strong possibility.

Cooper confirmed to BBC Sport that he was in contact with Swansea's US owners, but says the impressive form on the field will not have a bearing on his budget this month.

"Nothing has really changed with the communications lines," he said.

"Everybody is on board with the parameters and what we can and can't do.

My focus is always on the training ground, the players and the staff around the team. Everything above and beyond, there's been no real change recently."