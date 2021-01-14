Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers are due to host Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday

Raith Rovers have requested that Saturday's Championship meeting with Inverness Caledonian Thistle is postponed amid a Covid outbreak.

The Fife club say the cases are "amongst the playing and backroom staff" at Stark's Park.

It is believed they cannot field the minimum 13-strong squad and have failed in a bid to bring in emergency loans.

The club are awaiting a response from the SPFL and are "co-operating fully with the appropriate authorities".

Mandatory Covid testing has just been introduced for Championship clubs.

All Scottish leagues below the second tier have been suspended until the end of January.