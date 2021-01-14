Trinity Rodman helped the USA win the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship in March

Her father is one of the biggest names in American sport - but Trinity Rodman wants success on her own terms.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of Dennis Rodman, the iconic NBA Hall of Famer who is as well known for dramas off the court as brilliance on it. And she is making a big name for herself as a footballer.

On Wednesday, she became the youngest player drafted in the history of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Rodman, a USA Under-20 international forward, was the second overall pick in the draft, as she was snapped up by Washington Spirit.

Afterwards, she talked about "paving my own path" and being "excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just Dennis Rodman's daughter".

But she does appreciate her father's influence, saying that "he was an amazing athlete and I got those genes from him".

Rodman has already made a significant impact on the US football scene. In February and March, she impressed as the USA won the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, scoring nine goals - including two in the final as Mexico were beaten 4-1.

She ended the year as one of three nominees for the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, losing out to Under-20 national team captain Naomi Girma when the results were announced in December.

In between, she enrolled at Washington State University and was scheduled to play for their college team, the Cougars, over the autumn season. But it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and so she did not get a chance to turn out for them.

Rather than wait for the spring season, Rodman decided to declare for the draft and start her professional career - skipping college.

The risk paid off.

"To even just be in the draft with my situation and my age is insane," she said, "but to be number two to an amazing team is out of this world, like I couldn't ask for anything more."