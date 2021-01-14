Celtic and Rangers both want Liverpool's 23-year-old Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, who is on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin. (90min) external-link

Rangers are prepared to allow fringe forward Greg Stewart, who has had two previous spells with Aberdeen, to move to Pittodrie as part of a swap deal for winger Scott Wright, with both players out of contract this summer. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers could agree a reduction in the fee due for Ross McCrorie, the midfielder on loan to Aberdeen pending a permanent move in the summer, in a deal to allow winger Scott Wright to join them from their Scottish Premiership rivals during January. (Scottish Sun) external-link

England midfielder Jack Wilshire, who has been linked with Rangers after leaving West Ham United in October, could be handed a chance to relaunch his career with Bournemouth after training with the club for three week. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have been given a chance to cut their losses on Shane Duffy, who has failed to impress on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, with Nottingham Forest making an approach for the centre-half, but the Scottish champions would have to agree to take a financial hit to cut short his loan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former West Bromwich Albion and Brighton striker Andre Wright, the 24-year-old who has left Bohemians after being named in the PFA team of the year in Ireland, is training with Kilmarnock in a bid to seal a contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Nicky Clark is poised to agree a new two-year deal with Dundee United after neighbours Dundee made an approach to sign the 29-year-old striker on a pre-contract agreement. (Courier) external-link

Celtic want to tie down Cameron Harper, the 19-year-old California-born striker who made his debut in Monday's 1-1 draw with Hibernian but is out of contract this summer, on a new deal to ward off interest in the USA Under-20 international from Major League Soccer. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ross County are seeking a new goalkeeper after Ross Doohan, who has been second choice to Ross Laidlaw during his loan spell, returned to Celtic. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers' Europa League last-32 opponents, Royal Antwerp, have received a major boost after "club icon" Ritchie De Laet, the 32-year-old former former Manchester United and Leicester City defender, extended his stay with the club. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers, who have won 16 Premiership games in a row, could equal Celtic's 25-game top-flight winning streak record with victory away to the reigning champions in the third Old Firm clash of the campaign - and that could be the same day that they clinch the title if they can maintain their fine form and Celtic drop four points ahead of derby day. (The National) external-link

Celtic have placed their entire under-18 squad on furlough in response to the Covid-19 crisis, with other Premiership clubs expected to follow suit. (Daily Mail, print edition)