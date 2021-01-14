Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Liverpool, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Wilshire, Awoniyi, Duffy, Wright, Stewart, Harper, Clark

Celtic and Rangers both want Liverpool's 23-year-old Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, who is on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin. (90min)external-link

Rangers are prepared to allow fringe forward Greg Stewart, who has had two previous spells with Aberdeen, to move to Pittodrie as part of a swap deal for winger Scott Wright, with both players out of contract this summer. (The Scotsman)external-link

Rangers could agree a reduction in the fee due for Ross McCrorie, the midfielder on loan to Aberdeen pending a permanent move in the summer, in a deal to allow winger Scott Wright to join them from their Scottish Premiership rivals during January. (Scottish Sun)external-link

England midfielder Jack Wilshire, who has been linked with Rangers after leaving West Ham United in October, could be handed a chance to relaunch his career with Bournemouth after training with the club for three week. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Celtic have been given a chance to cut their losses on Shane Duffy, who has failed to impress on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, with Nottingham Forest making an approach for the centre-half, but the Scottish champions would have to agree to take a financial hit to cut short his loan. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Former West Bromwich Albion and Brighton striker Andre Wright, the 24-year-old who has left Bohemians after being named in the PFA team of the year in Ireland, is training with Kilmarnock in a bid to seal a contract. (Daily Record)external-link

Nicky Clark is poised to agree a new two-year deal with Dundee United after neighbours Dundee made an approach to sign the 29-year-old striker on a pre-contract agreement. (Courier)external-link

Celtic want to tie down Cameron Harper, the 19-year-old California-born striker who made his debut in Monday's 1-1 draw with Hibernian but is out of contract this summer, on a new deal to ward off interest in the USA Under-20 international from Major League Soccer. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ross County are seeking a new goalkeeper after Ross Doohan, who has been second choice to Ross Laidlaw during his loan spell, returned to Celtic. (Press & Journal)external-link

Rangers' Europa League last-32 opponents, Royal Antwerp, have received a major boost after "club icon" Ritchie De Laet, the 32-year-old former former Manchester United and Leicester City defender, extended his stay with the club. (The Herald)external-link

Rangers, who have won 16 Premiership games in a row, could equal Celtic's 25-game top-flight winning streak record with victory away to the reigning champions in the third Old Firm clash of the campaign - and that could be the same day that they clinch the title if they can maintain their fine form and Celtic drop four points ahead of derby day. (The National)external-link

Celtic have placed their entire under-18 squad on furlough in response to the Covid-19 crisis, with other Premiership clubs expected to follow suit. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers have written to the UK and Scottish governments offering the use of Ibrox as a Covid-19 vaccination base. (Glasgow Evening Times)external-link

