Slimani signed for Leicester from Sporting Lisbon in the wake of the Foxes' Premier League win in 2016

Striker Islam Slimani's four-year stint at Leicester is over after the former club record signing agreed a free transfer to French side Lyon.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Foxes for £29m in August 2016, would have been out contract in the summer.

Slimani scored 13 goals in 47 games for Leicester and spent time on loan with Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco.

He will fill the gap left by former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who is heading to Atletico Madrid from Lyon.

Dembele, 24, is joining Atletico on loan until the end of the season with the Spanish club having an option to make the move permanent for £29.8m.

The French striker has scored 45 goals in 108 games for Lyon since arriving from Celtic for £19.7m in August 2018.

