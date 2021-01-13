Romelu Lukaku scored a 119th-minute winner to send Inter Milan into the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at the expense of Fiorentina.
Inter led through Arturo Vidal's first-half penalty but Christian Kouame equalised with a 57th-minute drive.
Neither side were able to find a winner before the 90 minutes were up, taking the game to extra time.
Just as it looked like penalties would be needed, substitute Lukaku thumped home a header.
Line-ups
Fiorentina
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Terracciano
- 4Milenkovic
- 2Martínez Quarta
- 98dos Santos de PauloBooked at 79mins
- 22CáceresSubstituted forVenutiat 53'minutes
- 34S Amrabat
- 10Castrovilli
- 3Biraghi
- 92EyssericBooked at 6minsSubstituted forVlahovicat 52'minutes
- 5BonaventuraBooked at 27mins
- 11KouaméBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCallejónat 97'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Valero
- 8Duncan
- 9Vlahovic
- 20Pezzella
- 23Venuti
- 27Barreca
- 28Montiel
- 29Krastev
- 32Dalle Mura
- 33Brancolini
- 69Dragowski
- 77Callejón
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarBooked at 45minsSubstituted forde Vrijat 61'minutes
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 117mins
- 11Kolarov
- 15YoungSubstituted forHakimiat 69'minutesBooked at 112mins
- 22VidalBooked at 84minsSubstituted forBrozovicat 94'minutes
- 24EriksenBooked at 79mins
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forBarellaat 81'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 7SánchezBooked at 120mins
- 10MartínezSubstituted forLukakuat 69'minutesBooked at 120mins
Substitutes
- 2Hakimi
- 6de Vrij
- 9Lukaku
- 12Sensi
- 23Barella
- 27Padelli
- 77Brozovic
- 95Bastoni
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away31
