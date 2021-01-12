Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fosu-Mensah featured in only one Premier League match for United this season

Manchester United's Netherlands international defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has joined Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old began his career with Ajax before joining United's youth set-up in 2014.

His senior debut came in 2016 and the versatile defender, who also had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, made 30 appearances for United.

Leverkusen are currently in third place in the German top flight.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.