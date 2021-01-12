Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah moves to Bayer Leverkusen
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Manchester United's Netherlands international defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has joined Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old began his career with Ajax before joining United's youth set-up in 2014.
His senior debut came in 2016 and the versatile defender, who also had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, made 30 appearances for United.
Leverkusen are currently in third place in the German top flight.
