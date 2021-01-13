Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton lifts the Women's FA Cup after a 3-1 final win over Everton at an empty Wembley in November

The Women's FA Cup will not resume while England remains in national lockdown, the Football Association has said, adding it "was not prepared to put any individual at risk".

The second and third rounds, due to be played this month, involve teams outside the government's "elite sport" classification. They are therefore unable to play or train if drawn against each other.

The FA wants to "all clubs to have the opportunity to play their fixtures" but adds it is discussing other options.

"A number of options are currently being explored on how best to complete it," read an FA statement.

"The health and wellbeing of players and staff are of paramount importance and we are not prepared to put any individual at risk during this pandemic."

The second round was due to be played on Sunday 3 January with the third round scheduled for Sunday 17 January. The fourth round, the point where Women's Super League and Championship clubs enter the competition is due to be played on 31 January, before the lifting of restrictions.

The men's FA Cup has been able to continue though lockdown.

Eighth-tier Marine, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, would ordinarily have been barred from playing and training by the restrictions but were given dispensation to continue doing so before their third-round defeat by Premier League Tottenham.

The drawing of lots or a coin toss is being considered as a way of resolving the fixture logjam and deciding the winner of Women's FA Cup ties, although organisers stressed last week that those were the "last option".

The possibility of such tie-breaking methods has been criticised, with Birmingham City manager Carla Ward calling it a "crazy idea."