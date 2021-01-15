Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons has lost twice in succession now in Sportscene Predictions. Can she stop a blip becoming a sustained run of defeats?
This week, the Nine presenter takes on Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon in trying to forecast the results of the six Scottish Premiership fixtures over the weekend.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Richard
|Celtic v Livingston
|0-1
|2-1
|Hamilton Acad v Dundee Utd
|0-1
|1-1
|Hibernian v Kilmarnock
|2-1
|2-1
|Ross County v Aberdeen
|1-2
|0-2
|St Johnstone v St Mirren
|1-0
|1-1
|Motherwell v Rangers
|1-2
|0-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Richard's prediction: 2-1
Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Richard's prediction: 1-1
Hibernian v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Richard's prediction: 2-1
Ross County v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Richard's prediction: 0-2
St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Richard's prediction: 1-1
Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Richard's prediction: 0-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1110
|Pundits
|1020
|Amy v Pundits
|P21
|W7
|D6
|L8