Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons has lost twice in succession now in Sportscene Predictions. Can she stop a blip becoming a sustained run of defeats?

This week, the Nine presenter takes on Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon in trying to forecast the results of the six Scottish Premiership fixtures over the weekend.

Scottish Premiership
AmyRichard
Celtic v Livingston0-12-1
Hamilton Acad v Dundee Utd0-11-1
Hibernian v Kilmarnock2-12-1
Ross County v Aberdeen1-20-2
St Johnstone v St Mirren1-01-1
Motherwell v Rangers1-20-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Celtic v Livingston graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton v Dundee Utd

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Richard's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 0-2

St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Richard's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Motherwell v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 0-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Derek Ferguson70
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy1110
Pundits1020
Amy v Pundits
P21W7D6L8

