Andy Butler has made 580 league appearances in his career

Doncaster Rovers defender Andy Butler has extended his contract until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old returned to the League One side on a short-term deal in September 2020 after previously making 193 league appearances for Rovers.

Butler is also manager of the club's women's side Doncaster Rovers Belles.