Wayne Rooney officially joined Derby in a player-coach role in January 2019

Championship side Derby County have appointed England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 35-year-old, who had been in interim charge since Phillip Cocu was sacked on 14 November, has now also officially retired as a player.

Rooney has overseen nine games so far, winning three and drawing four.

"The opportunity to follow Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is an honour," he said.

"I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me."

Liam Rosenior takes up the role of assistant manager, with former England boss Steve McClaren continuing as technical director and advisor to the board of directors.

The Rams are third from bottom in the Championship, level on points with fourth-from-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

A takeover for the club is expected to go through this week, with a deal between current owner Mel Morris and the Deventio Holdings Group having been agreed in November.

Rams chief executive Stephen Pearce said in an interview with BBC Radio Derby on Thursday that their were no problems with the takeover, despite the delays meaning players have not been paid their December wages.

"Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City," said Pearce.

"During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too.

"Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne's guidance."

