Charlie Brown spent time on loan playing in the second tier in Belgium last season

MK Dons have signed Chelsea striker Charlie Brown on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old joined the Premier League club from Ipswich Town in 2016 and although he never made a first-team appearance he was a prolific scorer across the youth teams.

He told the club website: external-link "This is an opportunity I've been waiting for.

"I've seen the way the team plays, with a lot of possession and creating a lot of chances for the strikers. It's going to be up to me to finish those off."

Dons manager Russell Martin added: "He's shown a lot of intent to come and play for MK Dons - turning down some more lucrative offers because he believes in what we're doing here.

"I believe the way we play and the culture we're building will suit him really well. He's scored a lot of goals at youth level but I believe we can improve him even further."

Dons boss Martin charged by FA

Martin, meanwhile, has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 - for foul and abusive language - following Saturday's FA Cup third-round defeat on penalties at Burnley.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official at the end of normal time and his behaviour in failing to leave the field of play and/or the technical area after subsequently being dismissed amounts to improper conduct."

Martin has until this Friday, 15 January, to respond to the charges.

