League 1 Stenhousemuir are among clubs unhappy at the shutdown

A virtual meeting of all 42 SPFL clubs is being held on Wednesday to discuss the continued impact of coronavirus.

With football below the top two tiers have been suspended on Monday for at least three weeks, lower-league clubs will have a platform to air grievances.

Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy has told BBC Scotland League 1 and 2 clubs have been unfairly "sacrificed".

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster will address clubs on various issues the leagues have encountered.

There will also be an update from the Scottish FA and SPFL joint response group on how the pandemic has affected the game, and the medical team will advise on what is likely to happen in the next few months.

The strongest views are expected to come from the bottom two tiers. Those 20 clubs, including full-time outfits Falkirk and Partick Thistle, have been told training is not permitted that all players and staff must stay at home.

Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy has expressed doubts over whether the season will restart, and McMenemy says lower-league clubs are paying for Celtic's controversial Dubai training camp, which resulted in a 16 players and staff have to self-isolate.

"We absolutely have been let down," McMenemy said. "They've given us over as a sacrifice to appease an angry Scottish government because of problems that have happened elsewhere.

"I'm unhappy with the SPFL. They put out a statement saying they fully support the decision to suspend the leagues. They don't have our full support. I'm not happy.

"We were never asked - the first we heard about this was when we got an email of the statement going out to the media. I'll be raising a number of points and I know other clubs will be doing so as well."