All 42 SPFL clubs will meet virtually on Wednesday for crisis talks where lower-league chairmen will voice their concerns at the current shutdown of football below the top two tiers. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh says there was panic among the squad after Christopher Jullien's positive Covid-19 test, which led to 13 players as well as manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy having to self-isolate. (Sun) external-link

Celtic have missed out on signing target Filip Benkovic - who had a successful spell at Parkhead in season 2018-19 - after the Leicester City centre-back joined Belgian side OH Leuven on loan. (Scotsman) external-link

Former Dundee boss Jim McIntyre, who took current Rangers target Scott Wright on loan from Aberdeen two years ago, says the 23-year-old winger has the attitude and talent to succeed at Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Tim Long, a writer for The Simpsons, has declared himself a Hibs fans and says new signing Jackson Irvine is his favourite player after being alerted to a tattoo of Moe Szyslak, owner of Moe's Tavern in the show, on the Australia midfielder's leg. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour is backed to become a "huge player" for Chelsea by manager Frank Lampard. (Glasgow Times) external-link