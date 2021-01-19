Fulham v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic is without a club goal since he scored twice in Fulham's 4-3 loss at Leeds on 19 September

TEAM NEWS

Fulham are buoyed by the return of Aleksandar Mitrovic after a hamstring injury, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was ineligible to play last weekend.

However, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson are both suspended, while Terence Kongolo remains injured.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may opt to rotate his squad with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes all one booking from a ban.

The Red Devils remain without Brandon Williams and Phil Jones.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham were a bit unlucky to be beaten by Chelsea on Saturday - before Antonee Robinson's red card, they looked capable of holding out for what would have been their sixth draw in a row.

Even with 10 men they still had a go and they have made themselves difficult to beat. That's a mark of the improvement the Cottagers have made but Manchester United have been like a machine on the road this season, with seven wins and two draws from nine games.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Liverpool that he was disappointed with a point but that goes down as a good result for them - I am telling you now that Manchester City will happily settle for the same when they go to Anfield at the start of February.

Yes, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will have to be a lot more influential here, but surely he cannot play as poorly again as he did at the weekend - and their defence is looking pretty solid in any case, which is a big plus for them.

I'm going with Solskjaer's side to win here, which will be enough to put them back on top regardless of other results beforehand.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Cassia bassist and Manchester City fan Lou Cotterill

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have only taken two points from the past 11 league meetings, drawing twice and losing nine times.

Manchester United have won four successive league games at Craven Cottage by an aggregate score of 12-1.

Fulham's most recent victory over United was 3-0 at home in December 2009.

Fulham

Fulham are winless in seven league games, drawing five times and losing twice.

The Cottagers have scored just three Premier League goals in their past 11 hours and two minutes of action.

Scott Parker's side are in danger of failing to score in four successive home league games for the first time since August 1969.

They have taken only six points from a possible 27 against the sides currently in the top 10.

Fulham are winless in 32 Premier League fixtures against established top-six clubs, drawing three games and losing 29.

Ademola Lookman has been directly involved in four of Fulham's past six league goals, scoring one and setting up three.

Manchester United