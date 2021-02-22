Leeds United v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Stuart Armstrong missed Southampton's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds remain without six players because of injury, including key midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Fit-again defender Diego Llorente, who returned to the match-day squad against Wolves, could make his first appearance for a month.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says midfielder Stuart Armstrong has a "50-50" chance of recovering from a muscle problem in time to play on Tuesday.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo are still sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first meeting in any competition since October 2012, when Leeds won 3-0 at home in a League Cup tie.

Southampton are on a run of three straight league victories in this fixture, with the most recent being a 1-0 away win in March 2012.

However, Leeds have lost just one of their 12 home games against Southampton in the Premier League, keeping nine clean sheets (W6, D5).

Leeds United

Leeds have lost consecutive league matches for the fourth time this season. They haven't lost three in a row since November 2017.

The Whites have only kept one clean sheet in their past eight league matches.

They have won seven of their nine league games this season against teams currently below them in the table.

Leeds are one victory shy of 200 in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded 11 goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) in the top flight this season, a joint high.

Patrick Bamford has scored in all four of Leeds' home league wins this season. They have only taken two points from the seven games at Elland Road in which he hasn't scored.

Southampton