Livingston v Celtic team news, stats & selectors

Both sides missed chances at Celtic Park on Saturday

Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Celtic Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston Date: Wednesday, 20 January Time: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Live radio coverage on Radio Scotland & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Troubled Scottish Premiership champions Celtic travel to Livingston on Wednesday looking to narrow Rangers' 21-point lead at the top.

The rearranged game comes four days after the sides drew 0-0 at Celtic Park, where the hosts were depleted by Covid-19 self-isolation cases.

It was a second game without 13 players and manager Neil Lennon - and a second when they were held to a draw.

The stalemate also ended Livingston's eight-game winning run.

But David Martindale's side remain three points clear of sixth-placed Dundee United with two games in hand and are looking to reduce the eight-point gap between themselves and fourth-top Aberdeen.

They will also hope to maintain their momentum ahead of Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against St Mirren.

This is the first of three games in hand Celtic have over city rivals Rangers, but they are still without a win in 2021.

Lennon will hope they can end that three-game run after suggesting that his club had received unfair criticism for the winter training camp in Dubai following which the positive tests emerged.

Team news

Two new signings are vying for a start with the hosts. Left-back Jackson Longridge returned from Bradford City on Tuesday, while striker Gavin Reilly is added to the squad bolstered by a week's training following his arrival from Carlisle United.

Midfielder Jason Holt will have a fitness test after missing Saturday's draw at Celtic Park.

Celtic, for whom Lennon returns to the dugout, have 12 players available again after they had a period of self-isolation sparked by injured centre-half Christopher Jullien's positive test for Covid-19.

However, one other unnamed player has now tested positive and will miss the trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "It's going to be a lot tougher Celtic team than we faced at Parkhead, but seven of those started on Saturday, so we've nothing to fear and have momentum on our side.

"Training is a bit more buoyant with a semi-final coming up and a game against Celtic live on the television and the positivity is shining through."

Celtic captain Scott Brown: "Isolation was hard to be fair, seeing the lads playing and not everyone being able to help them out.

"We are obviously not in the best position, but we have got three games in hand. We still believe that we are a fantastic team. We need to make sure we win every game."

Match stats

Livingston are unbeaten in their last three home games against Celtic but have not won in their last four meetings overall.

Celtic have only won two of their last seven games against Livingston having won 20 in a row previously.

Livingston have kept a clean sheet in four of their seven league matches under David Martindale, winning six and conceding only three goals.

