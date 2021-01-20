Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Millwall

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 31Schofield
  • 15Keogh
  • 5Vallejo Mínguez
  • 23Sarr
  • 2Ávila
  • 7Bacuna
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3Toffolo
  • 25Ward
  • 22Campbell
  • 16Aarons

Substitutes

  • 10Pritchard
  • 17Duhaney
  • 18Mbenza
  • 27Crichlow
  • 28Brown
  • 36Phillips
  • 41Jones
  • 44Castro Pereira
  • 49High

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 6Williams
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 23McNamara
  • 18Leonard
  • 19Woods
  • 8Thompson
  • 7J Wallace
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 14Malone

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Smith
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Romeo
  • 13Zohore
  • 15Pearce
  • 20Bennett
  • 25Parrott
Referee:
Peter Bankes

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165434211353
2Swansea24137429131646
3Watford24127528171143
4Reading2413473728943
5Bournemouth25119538211742
6Brentford22118336211541
7Stoke2591063026437
8Middlesbrough2310672819936
9Bristol City24113102525036
10Barnsley25104112732-534
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Millwall2351172024-426
17Birmingham2468101829-1126
18Coventry2468102234-1226
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Derby2457121525-1022
22Rotherham2255122332-920
23Sheff Wed2367101523-819
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

