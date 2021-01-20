Huddersfield Town v Millwall

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:00MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-3
- 31Schofield
- 15Keogh
- 5Vallejo Mínguez
- 23Sarr
- 2Ávila
- 7Bacuna
- 8O'Brien
- 3Toffolo
- 25Ward
- 22Campbell
- 16Aarons
Substitutes
- 10Pritchard
- 17Duhaney
- 18Mbenza
- 27Crichlow
- 28Brown
- 36Phillips
- 41Jones
- 44Castro Pereira
- 49High
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Bialkowski
- 6Williams
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 23McNamara
- 18Leonard
- 19Woods
- 8Thompson
- 7J Wallace
- 22Bödvarsson
- 14Malone
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Smith
- 11Ferguson
- 12Romeo
- 13Zohore
- 15Pearce
- 20Bennett
- 25Parrott
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match report will appear here.