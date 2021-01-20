Championship
NorwichNorwich City18:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Bristol City

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34Gibson
  • 19Lungi Sørensen
  • 20Skipp
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 8Vrancic
  • 14Cantwell
  • 9Hugill

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 24Martin
  • 25Hernández
  • 27Tettey
  • 44Omobamidele
  • 50Barden
  • 53Omotoye

Bristol City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 2Hunt
  • 22Kalas
  • 5Mawson
  • 25Rowe
  • 31Adelakun
  • 26Vyner
  • 4Nagy
  • 45Palmer
  • 7Martin
  • 9Diédhiou

Substitutes

  • 12O'Leary
  • 18Semenyo
  • 19Mariappa
  • 21Wells
  • 23Moore
  • 27Edwards
  • 30Bakinson
  • 33Bell
  • 42Massengo
Referee:
James Linington

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich24155433211250
2Swansea24137429131646
3Watford24127528171143
4Reading2413473728943
5Bournemouth25119538211742
6Brentford22118336211541
7Stoke2591063026437
8Middlesbrough2310672819936
9Bristol City2311392524136
10Barnsley25104112732-534
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Millwall2351172024-426
17Birmingham2468101829-1126
18Coventry2468102234-1226
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Derby2457121525-1022
22Rotherham2255122332-920
23Sheff Wed2367101523-819
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
